Assam : ACS Officer – Nandita Konwar Dismissed From Service On Corruption Charges

NET Web Desk

The Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer of the 1992 batch – Nandita Konwar has been dismissed by the state government on Monday from service after been found convicted in a bribery case.

According to reports, while serving as a Project Director of District Rural Development Agency of Kamrup (Metro), Konwar demanded bribe for releasing payment over Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) work and was caught red-handed in 2017.

Based on the judgement, Konwar had to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 3 years with a fine of Rs 12,000 in default rigorous imprisonment for one month under Section 7 of PC Act, 1988 and also sentenced her to undergo rigorous imprisonment for four years with fine of Rs 20,000 in default rigorous imprisonment for two months under Section 13 (2) of PC Act, 1988.

He was also sentenced to four years of imprisonment on April 8, 2021 by a special court in Guwahati.

After careful examination of the court order, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s approval, the Personnel Department issued an order on Monday to dismiss Nandita Konwar from service.

