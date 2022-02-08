Assam : Journalist Assaulted By Cops After Questioned On Defying Traffic Rules

NET Web Desk

In a shocking incident, atleast 2 constables of Assam Police physically abused and assaulted a local journalist in Chirang district, after he questioned the constables the reason for not wearing a helmet, while driving a motorcycle.

Identified as – Jayant Debnath, a video of the same has gone viral which showed the victim been brutally beaten-up by the two cops.

Meanwhile, the victim has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the two constables for allegedly assaulting the journalist.

“Two policemen on a bike were not wearing helmets, my only fault was that I questioned them saying what message would it give to the general public. They abused, assaulted me in broad daylight. When I told them I am a journalist, they got more furious.” Mr Debnath told ANI.

“Police is given free hand in Assam and they are misusing it. I want to tell the Assam government that you make laws and your own people break them. I urged the government to take quick action. Had the incident occurred at night, they would have perhaps shot me dead. I am shocked by their behaviour.” – he further added.

“We are taking necessary action in the matter based on the FIR against the two constables,” – said Laba Kr Deka, Chirang Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).