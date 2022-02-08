Centre To Develop Ropeways Across Difficult Terrains Of Northeast India; Overcoming Transportation Barriers

NET Web Desk

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has decided to build ropeways across the difficult hilly areas of Northeast India in order to overcome transportation challenges thereby developing robust infrastructure and multimodal connectivity.

“Developing an efficient transport network is a big challenge in hilly areas. The rail and air transport networks are limited in these areas, while the development of road network has technical challenges. In this backdrop, Ropeways have emerged as a convenient and safe alternate transport mode.” – asserted the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry on Monday.

Recently, while presenting the Union Budget for 2022-23, the Union Finance Minister – Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the National Ropeways Development Programme – “Parvatmala” will be initiated through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

This model will be a preferred ecologically sustainable alternative of conventional roads in difficult hilly areas.

It will improve connectivity and promote tourism, thereby reducing the crowds along congested urban areas.

“Contracts for 8 ropeway projects for a length of 60 km would be awarded in 2022-23. The scheme is being presently started in regions like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Jammu & Kashmir and the other North Eastern states.” – announced the Union Finance Minister.

Meanwhile, proposals have also been received from Governments of – Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir for development of Ropeways.

According to PIB report, some of the major factors driving this ropeway infrastructure includes –

1. Economical mode of transportation : Given that ropeway projects are built in a straight line over a hilly terrain, it also results in lower land acquisition costs. Hence, despite having a higher cost of construction per km than roadways, ropeway projects’ construction cost may happen to be economical than roadways.

2. Faster mode of transportation : Owing to the aerial mode of transportation, ropeways have an advantage over roadway projects where ropeways can be built in a straight line, over a hilly terrain.

3. Environmentally friendly : Low dust emissions. Material containers can be designed so as to rule out any soiling of the environment.

4. Last mile connectivity : Ropeway projects adopting 3S (a kind of cable car system) or equivalent technologies can transport 6000-8000 passengers per hour.

Besides, the Ministry have also cited some of the major benefits of ropeways :

1. Ideal for difficult/challenging/sensitive terrain.

2. Long rope spans : The system crosses obstacles like rivers, buildings, ravines, or roads without a problem.

3. Ropes guided over towers : Low space requirements on the ground, and no barrier for humans or animals.

4. This mode of transportation will enable mobility to people living in difficult areas and help them become part of the mainstream. Villagers / farmers living in such areas will be able to sell their produces in other areas, which in turn will help them grow their income.

5. Economy : Ropeway having multiple cars propelled by a single power-plant and drive mechanism. This reduces both construction and maintenance costs. The use of a single operator for an entire ropeway is a further saving, in labour cost. On level ground, the cost of ropeways is competitive with narrow-gauge railroads; in the mountains the ropeway is far superior.

6. Flexible : Transport of different materials – A ropeway allows for the simultaneous transport of different types of material.

7. Ability to handle large slopes : Ropeways and cableways (cable cranes) can handle large slopes and large differences in elevation. Where a road or railroad needs switchbacks or tunnels, a ropeway travels straight up and down the fall line. The old cliff railways in England and ski resort ropeways in the mountains take advantage of this feature.

8. Low footprint : The fact that only narrow-based vertical supports are needed at intervals, leaving the rest of the ground free, makes it possible for ropeways to be constructed in built-up areas and in places where there is intense competition for land use.