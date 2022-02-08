COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Pradesh Registers 139 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 63,619

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh have registered 139 fresh new cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 63619, as informed by the Health services directorate of the frontier state.

The death toll has now rised to 292 after 1 new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. The Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has 22 active cases, West Kameng – 8, Namsai (13), Papumpare (3), Changlang (6), Lower Subansiri with 21 cases, Lower Dibang Valley reported 7 cases, Tawang (12), Lohit – 19 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1443 active cases, while 294 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 61884. The recovery rate now stands at 97.27% per cent.