COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 2224 New Cases; 27.37% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 2224 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 27.37%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 13991. While, a total of 1,88,109 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 623 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 8125 samples were tested on February 07, 2022, out of which 982 samples belonged to males, while 1242 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,73,495. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 432 (29.36%) positive cases, TrueNAT detected 38 (29.46%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 1709 (26.95%) & 45 (24.45%) positive cases respectively.