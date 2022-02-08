Indian Army Conducts Medical Camp & Football Match For Local Populace Of Assam & Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

The Lekhapani and Rupai Battalions of Red Shield Division under the aegis of Spear Corps, Indian Army on Monday organized a medical camp in Changlang District of Arunachal Pradesh, and a friendly football match for local populace of Tinsukia District in Upper Assam.

According to a press release issued by the Indian Army, more than 230 locals including boys and girls residing along far-flung regions of Changlang district were administered with medical treatment and COVID-19 shots at the medical Camp.

The main objective of this medical camp was to provide much-needed healthcare and treatment to the local populace against many commonly-occurring ailments.

Meanwhile, the friendly football match was organized to foster the spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship.