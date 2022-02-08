Manipur : Two Candidates File Nomination Under 52-Tamei (ST) AC 

NET/UT News Desk

President of Naga People’s Front Manipur State Unit, Awangbow Newmai filed his nomination paper today to the Returning Officer Ningreingam Leisan at Mini Secretariat, DC office, Tamenglong district headquarters.

Minister Awangbow Newmai filed his nomination from 52-Tamei (ST) AC accompanied by his election agent, Micah Panmei and Advocate H. Bisheswari Devi.

Wilubou Newmai of BJP also filed his nomination to RO under 52-Tamei (ST) AC accompanied by his election agent.

52-Tamei (ST) AC has as the highest voters in Tamenglong district with a total voters of 40,178 out of which 19,528 is male voters and 20,650 is female voters.

There will be 93 polling stations in Tamei constituency which goes to poll on March 3.

Source : Ukhrul Times (https://ukhrultimes.com/two-candidates-file-nomination-under-52-tamei-st-ac/)