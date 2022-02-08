Manipur : Two File Nomination Papers At Senapati, 15 Nomination Forms Issued 

NET/UT News Desk

PHED minister, Losii Dikho of 48-Mao (ST) Assembly Constituency and former TA & Hills minister, N. Kayisii of 49-Tadubi (ST) AC filed their nominations today at DC office, Senapati.

Minister Losii Dikho after filing nomination from NPF party stated that he is awaiting for scrutiny which is scheduled for February 14 next.

The PHED minister also said that he would try his best to ensure peaceful election for 48-Mao (ST) AC scheduled for March 3 next, while hoping to emerge victorious, Losii Dikho said he hopes to witness the most peaceful elections in the whole state.

While N. Kayisii, former minister, Tribal Affairs & Hills and MLA, 49-Tadubi (ST) AC filed his nomination from the National People’s Party (NPP) and has been preparing to carry out election campaign after the scrutiny on February 14.

The former minister stated that NPP is a political party that is loved by all and hopes that people will vote for the party and elect from the party in the coming polls.

Mention may be made that only two candidates have filed their nominations till date out of the 15 nomination forms issued from the District Election Office, Senapati for three different Assembly Constituencies under Senapati district.

Out of all the nomination forms issued from DEO, 15 contenders from the BJP, INC, NPP, NPF, JD (U) including five independent candidates are likely to be in the fray in the forthcoming Manipur general elections, 2022 from Senapati district.

Source : Ukhrul Times (https://ukhrultimes.com/two-file-nomination-papers-at-senapati-15-nomination-forms-issued/)