Meghalaya : Congress’ Last 5 Legislators Join BJP-Led MDA; Hands-Over Letter Of Support To CM Sangma

NET Web Desk

In a major political development, as many as 5 Congress legislators in Meghalaya joined the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) which is backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This overnight development has delivered a major blow to Congress party, right ahead the Meghalaya Assembly elections, which is scheduled to held in 2023.

Dr. M Ampareen Lyngdoh, PT Sawkmie, Mayralborn Syiem, Kimfa Marbaniang, and Mohendro Rapsang are the five remaining Congress MLAs.

On Tuesday, they met with Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and formally handed over a letter of support. Furthermore, they were welcomed into the alliance in the presence of Prestone Tynsong, the Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya.

“We wish to support you and the MDA to strengthen the Government’s arms and decision-making, so as to ensure that our joined efforts will take the State forward, in the general interest of its citizens,” read the letter signed by the five MLAs.

“The five @INCMeghalaya (Meghalaya Congress) MLAs have decided to join the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance administration in the benefit of the people of the state, particularly our individual constituencies,” Lyngdoh tweeted along with a photo of the Congress MLAs with the chief minister.

The five @INCMeghalaya MLAs have decided to join the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance administration in the benefit of the people of the state, particularly our individual constituencies. pic.twitter.com/EuQN0RaY97 — Dr. Ampareen Lyngdoh (@ampareenlyngdoh) February 8, 2022

Its worthy to note that the Indian National Congress (INC) party was reduced to 5 legislators after 12 of them, including former Chief Minister – Mukul Sangma, and 11 other Congress MLAs joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) last year.