Nagaland Declared ‘Drought State Of Moderate Nature’ Due To Deficient Rainfall

NET Web Desk

Keeping in view about the lack of rainfall and poor crop conditions, the Nagaland government has declared the entire northeastern state as ‘drought state of a moderate nature’.

According to the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), the distress scenario emerged in almost the entire farming area of Nagaland.

However, the decision has been undertaken based on reports available from the Deputy Commissioners and Chairman of the concerned District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) and upon the scanty deficit and less than normal rainfall that has been observed from March to November 2021, informed a DIPR release.

“The declaration of drought would come into effect from 15th September, 2021, and would continue to be in effect for 6 months, till further order.” – the release further added.