NPF’s Alliance With BJP – Betrayal Of Political Ethics & Religious Sentiments; Alleges NPCC President

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

With the term of Rajya Sabha’s Member of Parliament (MP) – K. G. Kenye ending on April 2, 2022, the President of Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) – K. Therie, stated that the election schedule for Kenye will be announced soon and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to be vying for the seat.

In an official press statement, Therie pointed out that “it is sad to imagine a saffron MP from Nagaland standing before Parliament, exhibiting representation of a 98% Christian population.”

“Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and Naga People’s Front (NPF) party have been doing everything for RSS-BJP in disguise of Regional Political Party for the past 19 years and they have accepted the idea of Hindutva Nationalism”, the release stated.

Therie in his release further added that the duo are the B team of BJP and are more than a saffron brigade and they fall in the class of political traitors.

He further alleged that they fear BJP will use National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against them for their own crimes.

Both the leaders of Naga People’s Front (NPF) and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) voted for Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Lok Sabha MP cleared his position that it was his party’s direction but NPF suspended K G Kenye, MP for voting for CAA.

Later, NPF decided to join BJP whose Govt brought the CAA Bill and the Regional Political Parties’ actions are betrayal of political ethics and betrayal of own religion and faith, Therie pointed out.

“Electing a saffron RS MP from Nagaland State Assembly will be the final death-blow to the image and standing of the people of Nagaland, specially the Church”, he further remarked.