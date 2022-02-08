Sikkim : Miscreant Snatch Mobile Phone, Wallet From 34-Yrs-Old Man After Physical Assault

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

In a tragic incident, a 34-year-old man was beaten-up in broad daylight around 10 AM on Monday in a location adjacent to the Sher-E-Punjab hotel in Arithang by an unknown miscreant who forcefully snatched away his mobile phone and a wallet containing Rs 8000.

The victim, a resident of Tathangchen, filed a complaint at Sadar Police Station, stating that the incident occurred while he was on his way to his brother’s room in Arithang, and upon reaching near Hotel Sher-E-Punjab, an unknown person turned up and began assaulting him, snatching away his mobile phone and a wallet containing cash worth Rs. 8000.

It is worth noting that this is the third snatching case reported in Gangtok in the last three to four months. One occurred in Lall Bajaar (Thado line), where the accused was apprehended, and another near Dara Hospital, where one man was robbed by three unknown miscreants who stole his mobile phones.