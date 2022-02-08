TN Haokip : Article 371(C) Under Threat If BJP Continues To Be In Power 

NET/UT News Desk

Inauguration of election office cum flag hoisting ceremony of INC candidate from 59-Saikot (ST) Assembly Constituency, TN Haokip was held at Gibeon Cottage, Bijang, Churachandpur on Monday.

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the party’s flag, president of MPCC, N. Loken heaped praise on Saikot MLA TN Haokip, saying that he (TN Haokip) is an asset, not only to Saikot AC or Churachandpur, but for the whole community of Manipur. Failing to elect him in the coming assembly election would be disastrous for the Kuki community, Loken added.

Taking potshot at Biren led BJP government, Loken said the BJP government have decieved the credulous minds of the people by feeding them with false figures. The start-up scheme which they proudly claimed to have generate jobs failed to reach the desired target, Loken said, adding that the Manipur Public Service Commission imbroglio, which remained unsolved even after appointment of two retired Lieutenant General as its Chairman is a proof of BJP’s inability to solve problems of unemployment woes, as the MPSC is the only recruiting agency for top governmental jobs in the state.

“Most of the developmental projects inaugurated by the present state government is an already taken-up project by the previous Congress government, what BJP do is inaugurating development works undertaken by the Congress government, by changing the nameplate,” he added.

The non-released of MGNREGS fund have infuriated the Panchayat bodies and now they have started to call highway bandh from February 9, which indicates the state government lackadaisical attitude towards the common people and the non-conduct of ADC election is a clear indication of neglecting the administration of the hill areas.

Addressing media person in connection with the event, TN Haokip said Congress is the only party where all communities can have equal say, be it Hindus, Christians or Muslims.

“Out of hatred against the Muslims, the BJP government have abrogated Article 370 which acknowledge special status of Jammu and Kashmir, if the BJP government continues to be in power, the tribals of Manipur can also faced the same fate like that of Kashmir. Article 371 (C) – the only constitutional provision that safeguard the hill areas of Manipur is now under threat,” TN Haokip said, appealing the voters to cast their vote wisely to secure the future of tribals in the state.

It may be mentioned that six candidates have so far filed their nomination for 59-Saikot assembly constituency seat – Paolienlal Haokip (BJP), TN Haokip (INC), K. Onler Kom (Independent), George T. Haokip (NCP), Khaipao Haokip (NPP) and Joshua Thiek (KNA).

All six assembly constituencies under Churachandpur and Pherzawl district will go to polls on February 27 in the first phase.

The ceremony was attended by Congress leaders, party workers, area supporters and well wishers, among others.

Source : Ukhrul Times (https://ukhrultimes.com/tn-haokip-article-371c-under-threat-if-bjp-continues-to-be-in-power/)