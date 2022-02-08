Tripura : Former Legislators – Sudip Roy Barman & Asish Kumar Saha Joins Congress In New Delhi

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 08, 2022 : Two disgruntled leaders from Tripura – Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Kumar Saha, joined the Congress party in New Delhi on Tuesday, after officially resigning from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday.

Both the leaders joined the national party at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s official residence in New Delhi. The Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi was also present at the joining event.

All India Congress Committee in-charge of Tripura Congress Dr Ajoy Kumar along with BJP MLAs – Mr Ashish Saha & Mr Sudip Barman, who resigned from BJP on Monday last met with Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Tuesday.

Dr Kumar tweeted “This is just a trailer , picture baki hai. More people from TMC, CPIM and of course BJP will join Congress soon.”

Speaking to reporters after joining Congress, Roy Barman asserted “Many MLAs in Tripura are ready to resign from the BJP, but they may want to wait a few more months due to technicalities”.

“Almost all the MLAs are disillusioned with the ruling saffron party in Tripura. I am hopeful that the assembly elections of Tripura can be conducted with Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh”, Roy Barman said as reported by various news agencies.

At the joining programme, Tripura Pradesh Congress president Birajit Sinha along with other leaders were present.