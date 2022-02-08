Tripura Government Achieves 100% Aadhar-Ration Card Linkage 

NET Web Desk

The Tripura Government has successfully attained its major task of 100% Aadhar linkage process with ration cards in the northeastern state.

Tripura Chief Minister – Biplab Kumar Deb was recently informed about the development while chairing a review meeting of the food department at the civil secretariat.

As per an official press release, there are altogether 1,884 fair price shops in the state and out of these, 466 are in urban and the rest of the others in rural areas.

“Biometric authentication has been introduced in every ration shop across the state. The citizens of Tripura are now able to lift ration from anywhere in India by using the newly distributed ration cards and this is possible because of the synchronization of the Aadhar data.” – informed the Secretary to the Department of Food, Public Resources and Consumer Affairs Department – Sharadindu Chowdhury.



Meanwhile, during the meeting Deb also informed that LPG customers in Tripura will receive gas cylinders just at their doorsteps under the PMs Ujjwala Yojana.

