Assam Government Orders Suspension Of Cop Involved In Nagaon Firing Incident

Former student leader shot at by cops in Nagaon; Photo Credit : Kirti Kamal Bora/Facebook

NET Web Desk

The Assam Government has directed the state Director General of Police (DGP) to immediately suspend sub-inspector – Pradeep Bania for his alleged involvement in the firing incident which injured a 22-yr-old former student leader in Nagaon district of Assam, based on mere suspicion of being a drug peddler.

On January this year, a former student leader – Kirti Kamal Bora, a resident of Kachalukhua area in Nagaon district sustained a bullet injury, after he was allegedly attacked by a police team which was probing a narcotics drugs case.

Based on the tragic incident, the Assam Government constituted a one-man inquiry commission, headed by the state Additional Chief Secretary – Pawan Borthakur to probe the incident.

Meanwhile, the state government also directed the DGP to transfer all members of the anti-narcotic squad of Nagaon, other than Superintendent of Police (SP), out of Nagaon district immediately.

Besides, the cops were also directed to ascertain the safety and security of witnesses of the case.