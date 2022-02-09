Assam Municipal Polls To Be Held On March 6; Road Shows Banned 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Election Commission today announced that polls along 80 municipal boards will be held on March 6, 2022, which will be conducted with proper adherence to the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines and COVID-19 protocols.

Addressing the mediapersons, the State Election Commissioner (SEC) – Alok Kumar informed that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) would be used for the first time in the history of Assam civic elections.

According to the commission, the last date for filing of the nomination is February 15 and scrutiny of applications will be done on February 17.

However, 5900 EVMs have been made available and all steps have been undertaken to ensure smooth conduction of municipal elections, informed the SEC.

The state election commission mentioned that there are 977 wards or seats in the 80 municipal boards across the northeastern state.