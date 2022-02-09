India Reports 655 Police Encounters In Last 5 Years; Assam Ranks 3rd With 50 Cases

NET Web Desk

A total of 655 police encounter killings have been reported across India in the last 5 years, commencing from January 1, 2017 to January 31, 2022. While, the northeastern state of Assam stands third with 50 such cases.

This was informed by the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs – Nityanand Rai while responding to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP – Varun Gandhi’s query in the Lok Sabha on the number of such killings reported in the country.

Rai asserted that 117 such incidents were reported from Uttar Pradesh, followed by 50 in Assam, 49 in Jharkhand, 36 in Odisha, 35 in Jammu and Kashmir, and 26 in Maharashtra between January 1, 2017 to January 31, 2022.

Meanwhile, Bihar accounts for 22 cases; Haryana 15; Tamil Nadu 14; Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh 13 each; Andhra Pradesh and Meghalaya 9 each; and Rajasthan and Delhi 8 each.