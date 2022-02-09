Manipur : Insurgent Outfits Threatening Poll Candidates; Alleges NPP 

NET Web Desk

The National People’s Party (NPP) has lodged complaints with the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging about threats issued to its candidates by insurgent outfits.

According to a press statement, the NPP alleged that outfits such as the Kuki National Front-Military Council (KNF-MC), Kuki National Front-Zougam (KNF-Z), United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF), Kuki National Army (KNA) and HPC (Democratic) is openly supporting the opponent candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Naga People’s Front (NPF).

It also alleged that in Tipaimukh assembly constituency, the cadres of militant outfit – HPC (D) were moving around with arms, intimidating voters and village chiefs to vote for BJP candidates.

Besides, underground group like the KNA and UKLF are also threatening its party workers and village chief to support BJP candidate, it alleged.

At Tamenglong constituency, outfits under the SOO were campaigning for the NPF and BJP candidates, it claimed.

“If the ongoing situation is allowed to prevail … the electorates will fear and would not come out to vote, which will directly hamper the conduct of elections,” it said.

Recently, the NPP has declared a list of 43 candidates for the election to the 60-member assembly in Manipur.

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states – Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur will be conducted in two phases – on February 27 and March 3.