Meghalaya CM Lays Foundation Stone Of Dairy Complex At West Jaintia Hills; Announces Slew Of Development Projects

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to develop the nutritional status and transforming Meghalaya into a self-sufficient state in context of pork production thereby reducing the out-of-state import burden, the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad K Sangma today laid the foundation stone for construction of the new dairy complex at Mukhla Umlangshor village in West Jaintia HIlls District.

Sponsored by the National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDP), the complex will be constructed at an approximate cost worth over 9 Crores.

Addressing the gathering, Sangma informed that the project will provide employment opportunites to about 2000 plus farming communities, thereby addressing the shortage of milk production in the northeastern state.

Taking to twitter, Sangma wrote, “Laid foundation for the Dairy Complex at Mukhla, West Jaiñtia Hills under the National Programme for Dairy Development. This ₹9 Cr project will bridge the gap in the production & consumption of milk & will positively impact the livelihoods of over 2000 farmers”.

He also announced a slew of developmental projects in West Jaintia Hills particularly within Jowai Constituency.

Sangma informed that the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) in Jowai would be inaugurated soon. While, Rs. 20 crores had been sanction for the construction of mini secretariat in Jowai.

Meanwhile, for the beautification of Jowai town, Rs. 12 crore have been sanctioned. Among other developmental measures, a total of Rs. 35 crores had been sanction for development of Thadlaskein lake.