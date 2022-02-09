Myanmar Nationals Taking Refuge In Mizoram Swell To 25,000

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

After the fresh clash between Myanmar military and pro-democracy movement in Chin state, the northeastern state of Mizoram has been witnessing refugee waves across various parts of its districts. It currently incorporates around 25,000 Myanmar nationals seeking shelter across various parts of the district.

Leading the way, Siaha district is currently hosting approximately 7714 Myanmarese. Over 5000 Myanmar nationals have taken shelter in Lawngtlai district, mostly those arriving from Matupi.

According to sources, most of them are infected with COVID-19, and have been admitted in a COVID Care Centre (CCC).

Officials informed that over 900 identification cards have been prepared which will soon be issued to over 5000 Myanmar nationals. Besides, Lunglei district is also hosting atleast 1760 Myanmar refugees.