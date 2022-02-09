Nagaland : 111 Battalion Of BSF Extends Assistance Under ‘Civic Action Programme’

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to foster the spirit of camaraderie and strengthening the bond with local populace, the 111 battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) today organized a Civic Action Programme cum Free Medical Camp at Satakha hamlet of Zunheboto district and distributed water storage tanks and sport items to the local populace of – Xuivi, Kilo Old and Satakha village.

The Battalion Medical Officer along with the Senior Medical Officer – Dr. M. Keyho; and the Medical Officer of Community Health Centre (CHC) Satakha – Dr. Alvis Chikhe attended the patients and distributed required medicines.

The main objective of this medical camp was to provide much-needed healthcare and treatment to the local populace against many commonly-occurring ailments.

According to DIPR report, the local populace appreciated the gesture undertaken by the battalion and asserted that such initiatives will go a long way in further consolidating the bond and harmonious relationship prevailing between the locals and BSF.