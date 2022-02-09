Nagaland-Based Association Organizes First-Ever Meeting Of ‘Women Street Vendors’ At Mon

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The first-ever meeting of women street vendors at Mon under the banner of ‘Uplifting Women Street Vendors’, was jointly organized by Entrepreneurs Associates (EA) and the office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mon with the support of Capri Global Capital Limited.

Atleast, 206 women from over 10 different villages attended the program that sensitized on the need to organize themselves for future business growth.

The program, which was held at the Council Hall, Mon was chaired by Ms Sangki Konyak B, stewardess, Indigo Flight and began with a prayer by Ms Nyamjo Konyak, Women Pastor, KBCM.

EA’s Administrative Coordinator, Ms Yutho Sangtam highlighted the history of the organization and activities undertaken by the organization to promote entrepreneurship and livelihood development across Nagaland and beyond. Sharing about the concern fostered by EA towards the well-being of women at large and street vendors in particular, Ms Yutho encouraged the women to improve their businesses through better planning and management.

The pandemic has been very difficult for the women vendors as they work in unorganized markets, in the absence of proper working spaces, running water and toilets. Taking all these into consideration, Dr Rongsennungla Deputy CMO, Mon advised the women to pay special care to their own health as they are the primary care givers of their families.

The medical officer also mentioned that during this pandemic period, it was crucial that they maintain proper hygiene as they are exposed to a large number of customer daily in the market places. Dr Rongsennungla also briefed them about additional measures they should initiate to keep themselves safe and healthy.

Chingyak Konyak, NCS, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mon, and Administrator Mon Town Council encouraged the women to continue doing their work and not be ashamed about their profession, as it ensures healthy food for individuals and families.

He also highlighted the efforts being undertaken by the administration for the well-being of vendors which includes construction of new toilets, new marketing space and facilitation of the PM SVANidhi loan.

The ADC also stated that the district administration will continue to support the women while also requesting them to undertake responsibility for the facilities and opportunities offered to them. Thanking EA for bringing the program to Mon, he encouraged the vendors to connect with the organization to leverage themselves.

This year, EA has the ambitious plan to take the program for Women Vendors to all the districts of Nagaland and 4 districts of Manipur.

Till date, the program has trained and supported 4000 women vendors from the two states. Through the program, EA along with Capri Global Capital Limited is also been providing interest free loans to emerge from the COVID 19 pandemic and revive their businesses. EA has also been providing markets and better networks to women vendors across the state since the launch of the program in 2017.

The program is slowly reaching out to women producers and farmers who form an integral part of the supply chain and envisions to launch some programs for them soon. The next program for ‘Uplifting Women Street Vendors’ will be held on February 16 in Jalukie town.