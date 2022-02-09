Nagaland : Assam Rifles Official Under Scanner Of Enforcement Directorate; FD Worth Over 2 Crores Attached

NET Web Desk

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached fixed deposits worth Rs 2.22 Crores of an Assam Rifles official in a disproportionate assets case under the anti-money laundering law.

According to the agency, a case has been registered against the officer – Rajdev Singh Yadav who is posted at the Assam Rifles training centre in Dimapur, Nagaland.

The officer has been booked in context to a July 2019 First Information Report (FIR) and a charge sheet filed in March 2021 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against him.

“Yadav made huge cash deposits in his bank accounts and acquired huge assets, which were disproportionate to his all known sources of income” – informed the PTI report.