Nagaland : NPF Legislator – Y.M. Yollow Konyak Sworn-In As Cabinet Minister

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The swearing-in ceremony of Naga People’s Front (NPF) legislator – Y.M Yollow Konyak was held at Dr. Imkongliba Ao Hall, Raj Bhavan, Kohima on February 9, 2022.

Konyak was sworn-in as Cabinet Minister after an ‘Oath of office and Secrecy’ administered by the Governor of Assam and Nagaland – Prof. Jagdish Mukhi in the presence of Nagaland Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio, his Cabinet Ministers and Advisors, Chairman UDA, T.R. Zeliang, MLA’s, bureaucrats and officials from various department.

The swearing-in ceremony was conducted by the Chief Secretary of Nagaland – J. Alam, IAS.

YM Yollow Konyak represent 42-Wakching Assembly under Mon district and is one of 20 MLAs from the Eastern Nagaland region.

Currently, the Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Justices and Law portfolio is lying vacant after the passing away of the incumbent Minister CM Chang in October 2020.

The decision to induct NPF MLA in the cabinet minister was undertaken on Tuesday, following a joint parliamentary meeting comprising all the ruling parties – Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Naga People’s Front (NPF) and Independent, at the Chief Minister’s Residential Complex State Banquet Hall in Kohima.