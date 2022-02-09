NHRC Guidelines Followed In Police Encounters : Assam Government To Gauhati HC

NET Web Desk

The Assam Government through an affidavit filed before the Gauhati High Court (HC) claimed that state government has followed all required procedures and guidelines issued by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in all police encounters, that occurred across the northeastern state since May 2021.

It informed that 28 people have been killed and 73 others injured in police action from May 10 last year, when Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed charge, till January 28 this year.

According to PTI report, the affidavit was filed on February 7, while the Gauhati HC deferred the hearing of the PIL related to the encounters till February 10.

“Due process of law and procedure established by law, including the guidelines issued by the NHRC, are being complied with by the district police,” the Home & Political Department Additional Secretary – Ashim Kumar Bhattacharyya said in the affidavit.

“FIRs have been registered in each and every case and investigations are being carried out to take the cases to logical conclusions. In all total, 28 nos. of death and 73 nos. of injuries have taken place in police action, since May 2021 till 28-01-2022,” the affidavit further stated.

Its worthy to note that recently, a Delhi-based advocate – Arif Md. Yeasin Jwadder filed a plea at Gauhati HC, and sought an independent probe into the alleged “fake encounters”. Through the PIL, the advocate has requested the High Court (HC) to direct Assam Police for submitting records of all the alleged encounters and register First Information Reports (FIRs) in such cases.

He also sought an “independent investigation” into the “encounters” by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), or a Special Investigation Team (SIT), or the police of another state under the supervision of the Gauhati High Court.

Jwadder also sought a judicial inquiry by a sitting Judge of the High Court into the alleged encounters. “The police officials involved in the fake encounters must be brought before the law,” – asserted the PIL.

This PIL further pleaded the High court to direct state government for providing monetary compensation to the victims’ families after due verification. “Assam doesn’t have designated human rights courts in each district, as mandated by Section 30 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993” – claimed the advocate.