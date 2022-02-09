Sikkim : BJP’s Alliance With Ruling SKM – A Necessity Rather Than A Choice; Asserts BJP Leader, Mohan Gurung

The alliance between the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not working well and it has become a necessity rather than a choice, said the President of BJP’s Sikkim Kisan Morcha & former MLA – Mohan Gurung on Tuesday during a press conference.

Responding to a query on the same matter, Gurung asserted that “the alliance exists solely for the purpose of maintaining good relations with SKM, as Sikkim is a small and peaceful state, so the centre extended their support for the same reason. There are no clear cut agreement points, and there is a lack of reciprocation as well. There are systems for how alliances should collaborate, but we don’t have any.”

Previously, Mohan Gurung harshly criticised Sikkim’s agriculture policy, not only in the SKM government but in all previous governments, citing the fact that Sikkim still lacks cold storage for vegetables and grains, indicating a lack of planning. Not only that, but there are a number of other issues, such as the government’s lack of support for agriculture.

He also urged the government to adopt a “one constituency, one crop model,” but officials remained unconcerned about the issue. He also stated that the government should not be importing cows and that we should instead promote our own local cows.