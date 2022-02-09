Tripura HC Upholds Judgement Says “Married Daughters Eligible For Jobs” Under Die-In-Harness Scheme

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The Tripura High Court ruled that married daughters who are economically dependent on the deceased parent could be considered as eligible candidates under the die-in-harness scheme, said advocate Purushottam Roy Barman to the reporters here in Agartala on Tuesday.

Upholding the judgement passed by former Chief Justice AA Kureshi single bench, the Tripura HC division bench led by Chief Justice Indrajit Mohanty and Justice Satya Gopal Chattopdhyay dismissed five writ appeals filed by the state government challenging the eligibility of married daughters in qualifying for die-in-harness category jobs.

Representing the respondents in the court, Roy Barman said, “The Tripura government filed five writ appeals challenging the previous order in Tripura High Court, but the court disposed of them all. However, the court upheld the judgment of the former Chief Justice Kureshi and did not fall for the arguments of the government”.

He said “To qualify for the eligibility, the court has set certain parameters. The married daughters must be financially dependent on the deceased parent and only then she could be qualified for the eligibility standard. Earlier, married daughters were deprived of relief in the die-in-harness scheme. From now onwards, married daughters are going to get benefits in all the departments”.

Its worthy to mention here that a married daughter Hamsati Reang of Bishnupada Reang at Bagafa in South Tripura district filed a writ petition challenging the state government order denying a job to her in die-in-harness scheme in March 2020.