Tripura : MoS Pratima Bhoumik Inaugurates First ‘Public Data Office’ Under PM-WANI Scheme

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The union Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment – Pratima Bhoumik on Tuesday virtually inaugurated a ‘Public Data Office’ under the Pradhan Mantri’s Wireless Access Network Interface (PM-WANI) scheme at Konaban under Sepahijala district of Tripura.

The office was launched by the MoS virtually from the BSNL headquarters here in Agartala.

While launching the office on Tuesday, Bhoumik said “The Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream is to provide internet service to rural workers, farmers and students. In the present COVID pandemic situation, people are realizing the importance of internet connectivity.”

“The Prime Minister’s dream is to provide over 1 crore internet connections across the country by December 2022. Farmers, students and businessmen in rural areas will get this facility”, she added.

Bhoumik thanked the BSNL authorities for launching this service in the state in order to fulfil the dream of the Prime Minister.

“In this state, many rural areas do not have access to WiFi. It is noteworthy to mention here that the common people and industries will be largely benefitted from the installed Wi-Fi connections in this digital age”, she also added.