Arunachal Pradesh : Drug-Addiction Camp Inaugurated At Changlang District

In an attempt to end drug abuse and strengthen community-centric approaches and outcomes, the Arunachal Pradesh legislator – P Khimhun on Wednesday inaugurated a drug de-addiction camp under ‘Nasha Mukht Abhiyaan’ or ‘Drugs-Free India Campaign’ at Bubang-II hamlet in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Around 61 drug addicts underwent a 45-days rehabilitation program at the drug-addiction camp, as informed by an official statement.

Taking to Twitter, Government of Arunachal Pradesh wrote, “to provide awareness on issues related to drug addiction, Hon’ MLA Shri P Khimhun inaugurated a drug de-addiction camp under #NashaMukhtAbhiyan yesterday at Bubang-II village, Changlang district, where around 61 drug addicts underwent a 45 day rehabilitation program at the camp.”

Its worthy to note that the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ or a ‘Drugs-Free India Campaign’ was flagged off on August 15, 2020 across 272 districts of the country. The focal points of the Campaign includes – preventive, mass education and sensitization, capacity building of service providers, positive partnership with educational institutions, and augmentation of treatment, rehabilitation and counselling facilities.