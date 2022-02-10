Arunachal Pradesh : Training On Horti-Based Cultivation Programme Underway In East Siang

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to educate the cultivators about horticultural farming system and its management techniques, the 3-days training programme on ‘Economics of Horti-based Farming System for Sustainable Development’ is underway in East Siang.

Organized by the Hyderabad-based National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management, the training programme commenced from Wednesday at the College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF) in East Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh.

Atleast, 30 cultivators from Kebang, Riga, Sitang and various other hamlets of Siang district are attending the training, which includes demonstration and field visits.

According to reports, Dr Lakshmi Dhar Hatai is the course director and Dr TM Chanu and Dr Ch Victoria Devi are the course coordinators. Meanwhile, the inaugural ceremony was also attended by CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika.