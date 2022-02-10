BJP Don’t Require Ally To Win Manipur Assembly Polls : Assam CM

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister & convener of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) – Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asserted that the ruling party BJP will form the government on its own and does not require the support of an ally.

Sarma, who was in Manipur for a one-day visit, stated categorically that the BJP is not reliant on any party to win the upcoming Manipur elections. He stated the same thing in response to a question about the party’s alliance with the National People’s Party (NPP).

“Alliance with the NPP is a factor in Meghalaya. But as far as Manipur is concerned, the BJP would form the government on its own. BJP’s primary focus is now on getting a solid majority, rather than looking into the party’s future status with the partners,” Mr Sarma said.

During a meeting based on the union budget, Sarma highlighted the efforts undertaken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards the holistic development of the northeastern region.

When asked about the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate, he said that N. Biren Singh government since 2017 has been ruling the state “successfully” and the party is fighting the elections under his leadership. “The central election committee of the party after the elections would decide who would be the next Chief Minister,” he further added.

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states – Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur will be conducted in two phases – on February 27 and March 3.