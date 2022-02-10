COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Pradesh Registers 90 New Cases; 1 Fatality During Last 24 Hours

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh have registered 90 fresh new cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 63814, as informed by the Health services directorate of the frontier state.

The death toll has now rised to 293 after 1 new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. The Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has 28 active cases, West Kameng – 7, Namsai (6), Changlang (3), Lower Subansiri with 6 cases, Lower Dibang Valley reported 3 cases, Tawang (7), Lohit – 2 cases, Anjaw – 3 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1131 active cases, while 212 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 62390. The recovery rate now stands at 97.77% per cent.