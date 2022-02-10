COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Registers 120 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 92,766

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 120 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 92766, as informed by an National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Meghalaya now has 1020 active cases, while 194 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 90188, while 4 fatalities have been registered taking the total fatalities to 1558.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 23,10,904 total vaccines, with 2365 citizens been inoculated on Wednesday. As many as 1216 citizens of 18+ age group and 269 citizens of 45+ age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.