COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 1811 New Cases; 24.74% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 1811 new COVID-19 cases, and three fatalities in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 24.74%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 13024. While, a total of 1,91,726 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 631 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 7321 samples were tested on February 09, 2022, out of which 796 samples belonged to males, while 1015 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,78,071. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 408 (25.58%) positive cases, TrueNAT detected 104 (41.24%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 1286 (23.74%) & 13 (20.77%) positive cases respectively.