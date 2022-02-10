Delhi Cops Rescue Assam Girl From Being Trafficked

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against human trafficking menace, the Special Police Unit For North Eastern Region (SPUNER), Delhi Police has rescued a 37-year-old Assamese woman while been trafficked to the national capital through Dibrugarh-Rajdhani Express Train.

Acting on specific inputs, a team of SPUNER unit reached the Platform No. 16 of New Delhi Railway Station.

Meanwhile, through detailed investigation, the SPUNER team finally managed to track the trafficked woman from AC-Tier 3 of Rajdhani Express.

According to India Today report, the victim met a man hailing from Rajasthan through WhatsApp and they were planning to depart for Rajasthan via New Delhi railway station.

“After the woman was rescued, SPUNER staff coordinated with SHO and New Delhi Railway Station, following which the woman was handed over to the Authority of Nari Niketan, Bapnu Ghar, Bhagwan Das Road.” – informed the report.

Besides, the SPUNER staff had also informed the victim’s brother who had arrived in Delhi and reunited with his sister.