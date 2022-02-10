Firing Incident : Assam Government Transferred Nagaon SP – Anand Mishra 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Government has transferred the Nagaon Superintendent of Police (SP) – Anand Mishra after his remarks on the police encounter, injuring a 22-yr-old former student leader in Nagaon district of Assam – Kirti Kamal Bora, based on mere suspicion of being a drug peddler.

Mishra has been attached with Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati, according to a government statement forwarded on Wednesday. However, his replacement is yet to be officially announced.

This decision comes just a day after the Assam Government has directed the state Director General of Police (DGP) to immediately suspend sub-inspector – Pradeep Bania for his alleged involvement in the firing incident.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Mishra asserted that “Bora was not innocent. We may have used excessive force. Everyone makes mistakes and we are ready to correct them. But we will never accept that Kirti Kamal Bora was innocent. On the day of the incident, he was involved with a known drug peddler named Zakir Hussain. How can he be innocent?”

On January this year, a former student leader – Kirti Kamal Bora, a resident of Kachalukhua area in Nagaon district sustained a bullet injury, after he was allegedly attacked by a police team which was probing a narcotics drugs case.

Based on the tragic incident, the Assam Government constituted a one-man inquiry commission, headed by the state Additional Chief Secretary – Pawan Borthakur to probe the incident. “The state government has accepted the recommendations made by the report, and is issuing directions based on them,” stated an Assam government release on Tuesday.