Manipur Assembly Elections : Election Commission Of India Revises Poll Dates

NET/UT News Desk

The Election Commission of India has rescheduled the dates for General Election to the Legislative Assembly of State of Manipur.

The original polling schedule for the two phases on February 27, which fell on a Sunday and March 3, Thursday has effectively been revised to February 28, Monday and March 5, Saturday by ECI.

Manipur hill population, predominantly Christians, had sharply criticized ECI’s decision for fixing polling date on a Sunday.

The press note of ECI on Thursday stated, “The Commission, having considered inputs, representations, past precedent, logistics, ground situations and all facts and circumstances in the matter, has decided under Section 153 of Representation of the People Act, 1951 to revise the dates of poll of General Election to Legislative Assembly of Manipur as follows”

The recent visit of Chief Election Commissioner of India, Sushil Chandra on February 7-8 reiterated that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is committed to conduct the forthcoming elections in a free, fair, accessible, inclusive and inducement free manner. The visit of the CEC also reviewed the preparedness of Manipur State Assembly polls where various issues and ground situations were presented to the Commission during the visit.

Source : Ukhrul Times (https://ukhrultimes.com/angutha-on-monday-and-saturday-eci-revises-poll-dates-in-manipur/)