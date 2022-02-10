Manipur Assembly Polls : Richest Candidate – Sapam Nishikant Has Assets Worth Rs 23.59 Crores; Claims Poll Affidavit

NET Web Desk

Sapam Nishikant – who recently filed his nomination paper as Independent candidate from Keishamthong Assembly Constituency at the office of RO 12-Keishamthong AC in Imphal West is the richest in the fray for first phase of the ensuing Manipur Assembly Elections, slated to be held on February 27.

According to The Indian Express report, Nishikant has movable assets worth Rs 17.65 crore, incorporating of – Rs 3,00,000 cash in hand, over Rs 47 lakh in eight different accounts, over Rs 6 crore-worth investments in shares, mutual funds among others.

Besides, he also owns 11 pre-owned vehicles, including four heavy vehicles, a Maruti van worth Rs 3,63,200, one Jeep Compass worth Rs 27,04,740, one Mercedes Benz worth Rs 71,88,403, a Verna car worth Rs 11,86,630 and license pistol.

His spouse – S Anandita has total assets worth Rs 5.70 crore (5,70,39,368.44 Crores), including Rs 4,00,000 cash in hand.

Meanwhile, “Nishikant has immovable assets worth Rs 5.94 crore most of which are self-acquired properties including a hotel, a local newspaper among others. He has liabilities in the form of government dues of Rs 8.49 lakh and Rs 2.30 crore as loans from banks.” – informed the report.

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states – Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur will be conducted in two phases – on February 27 and March 3.