Meghalaya Government To Reopen Schools For Classes I-V From February 14

NET Web Desk

Amid the COVID-19 surge and “Omicron” scare, the Meghalaya Government has decided to reopen Classes for students of 1-5 from February 14, as informed by Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma.

Addressing a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation on Wednesday, Sangma asserted that the night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM will also be withdrawn from Friday, i.e., – February 11, 2022.

“No RT-PCR test will be needed for double-vaccinated individuals coming to the state starting Friday. The schools (Classes 1 to 5) will be fully functional from Monday,” he said.

Besides, entry into bars, restaurants and movie theatres will only be allowed for fully-vaccinated citizens, and that the odd-even system of plying of vehicles will continue in Shillong.

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 120 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 92766, as informed by an National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin. Meghalaya now has 1020 active cases, while 194 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 90188, while 4 fatalities have been registered taking the total fatalities to 1558.