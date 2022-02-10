Nagaland : ‘State Handloom Expo’ Inaugurated At Dimapur To Support Rural Artisans

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to promote the handloom products and support rural artisans, the Nagaland Government today launched the State Handloom Expo under the theme “My Handloom My Pride” at Urban Haat, Dimapur.

Inaugurated by the Director of Industries and Commerce – K. Hokishe Assumi, the handloom expo is sponsored by the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India under the National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP).

According to DIPR report, a total of 60 stalls have been set up at the exhibition. Meanwhile, as many as 60 people from Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland will participate in the expo.

Scheduled for 14 days from February 10-23, 2022, the main objective of this Expo is to allow the Handloom Cooperative Society, Corporation/Federation/Self-Help Groups (SHGs) engaged in Handloom Production, Weavers entrepreneurs, SantKabir awardees, National and State awardees, and outstanding Weavers etc to showcase and sell their products as well as to promote business opportunities.

It also aims to provide a rich experience to the weavers to enhance their skills and techniques in sales and marketing.