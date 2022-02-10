Shiv Sena – Manipur Unit Tells Ruling Political Parties Not To Abuse Power 

NET/UT News Desk

The Manipur unit of Shiv Sena came down heavily today on the alleged abuse of powers by the political parties in power.

Addressing a party election rally in Imphal today, Manipur unit Shiv Sena president, N Tombi Singh alleged that a ruling political party in the state is abusing power by threatening workers and supporters of other parties. “The party is using muscle and money powers in its electioneering. Such a dictatorial style of ruling will not last long. It would be better to leave immediately”, he said without mentioning any particular political party. Tombi expressed serious concern over the increasing poll-related violence incidents in the state.

The Shiv Sena leader said that a trend of attempts to call out workers of rival political parties by offering a handsome amount of money and assaulting physically and threatening with guns if one does not accept the offer is going on in almost every Assembly constituency. “It is nothing but an attempt to win the elections by hook or by crook,” he said. He added that it is the right of an electorate to work for the political party or candidate of his preference, “and as such, threatening someone is a challenge to democracy”. He added, “The party in power should leave these acts of challenging democracy. It will not yield good results in future”.

Tombi then alleged that the people of the state continue to suffer as the incumbent BJP-led government has failed on all fronts. He further alleged that the party had on many occasions demanded setting up a national highway protection force considering the plights of the drivers of vehicles servicing on the highways. “However, nothing visible work to implement the demand has been taken up so far,” he added.

Tombi then said that if the candidates of Shiv Sena are elected then the party will work to address the long pending issues for the people of the state. At the same time, he urged the people to elect only the capable and competent candidates who will serve the people sincerely and not to go by cash for vote.

It can be mentioned here that Shiv Sena had recently announced names of 13 candidates to contest in the ensuing 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly election.

Source : Ukhrul Times (https://ukhrultimes.com/shiv-sena-manipur-unit-tells-ruling-political-parties-not-to-abuse-power/)