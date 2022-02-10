Sikkim Government Lifts COVID-19 Curbs; Permits Inter-State Travel

Keeping in view of the decline in COVID-19 cases, the Sikkim Government have decided to withdraw the previously enforced strict COVID-19 curbs, commencing from February 11. However, there would be no restrictions on inter-State movements and producing RT-PCR negative certificates will not be mandatory, as informed by an order issued by Home department on Thursday.

The odd-even system has been withdrawn along with the restriction on pillion rider in two-wheelers. Markets, shops and commercial establishments shall function normally duly following Covid-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, all State Government offices including Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Boards, Corporations under the State Government shall function with 100% attendance by adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols. The Central Government offices shall continue to operate as per the instructions of Government of India.

All Educational Institutions shall function as per the guidelines issued by Education Department and HRD Ministry, Gol in this regard, duly observing COVID protocols. Besides, there shall be no restrictions on social, political, religious and sports related gatherings.

However, national directives for COVID-19 management like wearing of masks and social distancing norms shall be strictly observed.