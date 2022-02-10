Tripura CM Reviews Helpline No; 80% Grievances Resolved On Priority Basis

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday claimed that 80 percent grievance calls have been addressed since September 6, 2021 after launching the CM’s helpline number in Agartala.

Deb on Wednesday reviewed the procedures of Chief Minister’s helpline number and Emergency Response System at Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) at IT Bhavan here in Agartala city.

The ERSS is controlled under Agartala Smart City Mission and CM’s helpline has been launched with the support of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s office that works as a one stop grievance redressal center.

The Chief Minister also interacted some of the callers who have dialed the emergency service numbers to access the facilities. He spoke to the officials and heard their matters minutely and directed them to improvise the system in a people-friendly manner.

Speaking to reporters, Deb said, “The officials told me that people from various parts of the state are now taking advantage of these facilities introduced with the motive to take governance to people’s doorsteps”.

Citing the details of call logs, Chief Minister said, “A total of 9,500 calls have been registered here that includes a number of missed calls. A total 4,500 calls are registered as query calls on various government schemes and programmes.”

“A good number of calls related to grievances are also registered and it is a matter of satisfaction that 80 percent of the grievance calls have been addressed. The rest left out shall be filled up soon as in certain cases official procedure needs some time”, he added.