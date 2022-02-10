Tripura : DYFI To Launch Campaign Stating BJP-Government’s Failure Over Last 4 Years

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 10, 2022 : Tripura’s Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) youth wing – Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) will launch a campaign throughout the state from Friday to highlight the failures of BJP-led coalition government over the past four years.

DYFI state secretary Nabarun Deb on Thursday came down heavily over the passive role of the BJP-led government in Tripura upon the unemployed youths.

Speaking to reporters here at Chhatra-Yuva Bhavan, Deb castigated the Joint Recruitment Board of Tripura (JRBT) for not announcing the results of Group-C and Group-D posts even after passing off six months. Although, it was ensured that the board would declare results by November 27, 2021 as the written examination took place in August, 2021.

DYFI and TYF demanded immediate declaration of results and appoint them as soon as possible. In Group C there are 2410 posts and 2500 posts in Group-D posts.

He alleged that a large number of youths are being deprived and the ruling party leaders are accused of been involved into economic corruption. These deprived youths gathered in front of the secretariat and high court and held protests. “But the government is silent in this regard. At last, we understood through ‘BJP Tripura’ official Facebook page that the recruitment process was not transparent”, said Deb.

Not only this, DYFI state secretary alleged that the government is playing a double-standard role in opening of educational institutions and recruitment of 500 police constables remain suspended by issuing different notifications by two separate departments of the Tripura government. Hence, each and every motive of BJP-led government is misled the unemployed youths at extreme level.

He further alleged that the entire Health scenario had deteriorated in the last four years as there is an acute crisis of doctors, nurses and technical persons starting from Gobind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital to Sabroom’s PHC. “Hundreds of youths are passing out every year from two government-run medical colleges, nursing institutes, TIPS and returning in native state after qualifying from other states, but the government is reluctant to recruit”, he added.

In the last 25 years of the CPIM-led Leftist regime in Tripura, Deb said “Over 92,000 youths were recruited. No one can say or record a video that the Left Front leader had promised of giving a job and that’s why the youth is being recruited.”

Parliament revealed information about employment and the scenario of unemployed youths, and mentioned that youths are facing brutal attacks and dire consequences in this country and state, and this information is revealed from the ongoing session of the Parliament.

Deb said “In last three years, over nine lakhs youths have committed suicide in the entire country and 60 lakh of posts are lying vacant. Neither the state government nor the central government is initiating any steps in filling up these posts.”

In the press conference, TYF general secretary Amalendu Debbarma, DYFI central committee president Rajendra Reang and others were also present.