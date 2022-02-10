Tripura : ICA Minister Vows To Strengthen Sports & Cultural Ties With Bangladesh

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 10, 2022 : Newly-appointed Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala Arif Mohammad & First Secretary – SM Asaduzzaman on Thursday paid a courtesy call on Tripura’s Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) minister – Sushanta Chowdhury at the Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city.

The Bangladesh envoy invited ICA minister Chowdhury to remain present as a special guest at the “Second Bangladesh Film Festival, Agartala-2022” slated to be held on February 23 in the capital city of Tripura.

During the meeting, Chowdhury told Arif Mohammad that people-to-people contact between Bangladesh and India is stronger than the bilateral ties between the two countries. There are numerous parallels between the two countries’ cultural realms. As a result, the two countries have had a long and symbiotic cultural relationship. Culturally, the two countries have a great deal in common. In the same way that Bangladeshi cultural groups showcase their activities in India, Indian cultural groups do the same in Bangladesh. Through this, a strong bridge has been created in the cultural arena of the two countries, he added.

ICA minister said “It is much easier to develop both the neighboring countries if there is a cooperative attitude in all respects with the neighboring countries. Any problem can be solved through bilateral talks as well as work on various development issues together. We have to think about the people all the time. So that not only the people of our country, but also the people of the neighboring country can get the benefit. With this in mind, our country’s popular Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and our Tripura Chief Minister Biplob Kumar Devji have always been working sincerely”.

Minister Chowdhury emphasized on strengthening the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India as well as gaining the confidence of the people of both the countries. He further said that both India and Bangladesh are moving forward on the path of development as a bond of brotherhood.

Chowdhury assured Arif that he would initiate all necessary steps to give a lasting foundation to the relationship, thereby strengthen Bangladesh’s cultural ties with Tripura.

It may be mentioned that Arif Mohammad has recently been appointed as the new Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala. He has replaced Mohammad Jobaid Hossain. Arif Mohammad previously worked at the Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo, Japan.