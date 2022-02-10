Unvaccinated Students Can Now Appear For Board Examinations : Assam CM

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma recently asserted that unvaccinated students will be allowed to appear for their Class 10 & 12 board examinations.

According to the state education department officials, atleast 18% of the students from the age group of 15-18 yrs have been fully vaccinated. However, over 90 percent of the students from the concerned age group have been vaccinated with their first dose.

“If they take the vaccine now, the double dose will be completed before the board exams begin,” said CM Sarma at a press conference held on February 7, 2022.

Its worthy to note that keeping in view of the decline in COVID-19 cases, the Assam Chief Minister recently informed that night curfew and other COVID-19 restrictions will be withdrawn from February 15. However, during the press conference, Sarma also asked the students appearing for board examinations to get themselves inoculated with both the shots.