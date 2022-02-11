Ahead Of Assembly Polls; Manipur BJP’s Chief Spokesperson – Ch Bijoy Expelled From Party For 6 Years

NET Web Desk

Ahead of the Manipur Assembly elections, the Chief Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manipur unit – Ch Bijoy have been expelled from the primary membership of the party for 6 years with immediate effect.

According to a order signed by the state BJP President – A. Sharda Devi, Ch Bijoy was expelled from the party for violating the party’s rules and regulations under Article XXV, Breach of Discipline Clause (b) and (d).

According to IFP report, Bijoy announced that he will be supporting Janata Dal (United) candidate of Uripok Assembly constituency Kh Suresh in the ensuing 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly elections.

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states – Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur will be conducted in two phases – on February 28 and March 5.