Arunachal Pradesh : Assam Man Sentenced To 20 Yrs Of “Rigorous Imprisonment” For Sexually Assaulting Stepdaughter

Violence against women have been escalating since decades, leading to immense mental trauma. In a similar such case, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh have sentenced a 35-yr-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for repeatedly raping his 14-yr-old stepdaughter.

Identified as Bhawani Chetry, the accused is a resident of Biswanath district in Assam. The West Kameng POCSO Special Judge Tageng Padoh on Thursday also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the accused.

Chetry was sentenced with one-year simple imprisonment under section 506 of the POCSO Act for ‘criminal intimidation’ under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), with an additional fine of Rs 2,000 been imposed upon him. Meanwhile, if he fails to pay the fine, he will be sentenced to an additional six months in prison.

According to PTI report, Chetry had raped the victim – a student of Taksang residential school, almost thrice between March 2020 and April 2021 in three different locations.

Meanwhile, Chetry had threatened to kill the girl if she told her mother about the incident. The survivor, on the other hand, informed her friends, who then informed the residential school authorities. The accused was apprehended in April 2021 based on the survivor’s complaint.