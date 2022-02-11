Arunachal Pradesh : DDSE – Jongge Yirang Conferred With National Award For ‘Innovation & Good Practices In Educational Administration’

NET Web Desk

The Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE), Itanagar – Jongge Yirang along with 19 others have been conferred with the prestigious National Award for ‘innovation and good practices in Educational Administration’ on Thursday. He became the first from the northeastern state to be conferred with the prestigious award.

Yirang has bagged the recognition for his unwavering efforts in bringing quality change along school education during his tenure as DDSE East Siang during 2016 to 2021. The recognition was bestowed upon the awardees during a virtual award ceremony organized by National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), New Delhi.

He has transformed many schools by undertaking renovation of school buildings through community participation. Besides, he has also initiated efforts to improve infrastructural facilities, community ownership of educational institutions, thereby enhancing the enrollment of children in government schools.

Its worthy to note that the Minister for State (MoS) for Education – Dr Subhas Sarkar presented 5th National Award for Innovations and Good Practices in Educational Administration virtually. The National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) has instituted National Award for Innovations and Good Practices in Educational Administration for District and Block Level Education Officers.